Thailand risks losing MotoGP while chasing Formula 1 dream: Newin

The future of Thailand's MotoGP World Championship is uncertain as the government has yet to renew its contract with the rights holder, Dorna Sports. This raises the possibility that the Thai Grand Prix could come to an end after 2026, amid reports that Thailand is considering a bid to host Formula 1 instead.

Veteran politician Newin Chidchob, who chairs the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, expressed his concerns on the “Lung Newin” (Uncle Newin) Facebook page, saying:

"As the investor who built Chang International Circuit who allowed the government to host MotoGP for free, with the sole aim of making Buriram known worldwide, attracting MotoGP fans and boosting Thailand's tourism."

“For 10 years, I thought, dreamed, and took action, coordinating with the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, and over 100 private sector entities, working together seriously until Thailand became a consistent host of MotoGP, achieving some of the world's highest attendance records, and generating over 5 billion baht in revenue this year."

“Upon hearing that the government might not renew the MotoGP contract after it expires in 2026, I feel compelled to speak out to inform fans about the impending changes."