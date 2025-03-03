Thailand risks losing MotoGP while chasing Formula 1 dream: Newin

The future of Thailand's MotoGP World Championship is uncertain as the government has yet to renew its contract with the rights holder, Dorna Sports. This raises the possibility that the Thai Grand Prix could come to an end after 2026, amid reports that Thailand is considering a bid to host Formula 1 instead.
Veteran politician Newin Chidchob, who chairs the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, expressed his concerns on the “Lung Newin” (Uncle Newin) Facebook page, saying:
"As the investor who built Chang International Circuit who allowed the government to host MotoGP for free, with the sole aim of making Buriram known worldwide, attracting MotoGP fans and boosting Thailand's tourism."
“For 10 years, I thought, dreamed, and took action, coordinating with the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, and over 100 private sector entities, working together seriously until Thailand became a consistent host of MotoGP, achieving some of the world's highest attendance records, and generating over 5 billion baht in revenue this year."
“Upon hearing that the government might not renew the MotoGP contract after it expires in 2026, I feel compelled to speak out to inform fans about the impending changes."
The post included footage from the Kammakorn Khao (Labour News) program, in which Newin voiced concerns regarding the government’s lack of clarity on MotoGP, while simultaneously pursuing Formula 1, which he notes has lost favour in many locations due to its narrow market appeal.
Highlighting the connection fans have with MotoGP, which is accessible and relatable to many, he contrasted it with Formula 1, which he likened to a “dog watching a plane”.
He also expressed concerns about the government’s investment in a Formula 1 event in Bangkok, citing uncertainties about its financial implications, infrastructure requirements and overall feasibility.
“No matter where it is held, how much will need to be invested in a world-class four-wheel racing event? There are many limitations. What will the track be like? Who will manage the race? How much needs to be built? How much revenue will it generate? Is it really worth holding it?” he asked.
He added that MotoGP has been a success and lamented the impending expiration of their contract, noting that while Dorna Sports has inquired about future plans, he feels powerless to respond without governmental direction.
"I'm just a Buriram resident ready to support and promote the best events in the world for this country, generating income for Thais and Thailand," Newin said.
In response, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that discussions were ongoing regarding the extension of the contract. She added that any decision made will be based on clear data and benefits to the country. She has instructed the Tourism and Sports Ministry to provide detailed information on the economic and image-related advantages of hosting the event.
Despite the uncertainty, Thailand is set to host the opening round of the MotoGP seasons in 2025 and 2026 at the Chang International Circut. This marks the first time in over 25 years that the season will commence in Southeast Asia, highlighting Thailand’s significance in the MotoGP calendar.