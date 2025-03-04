AI Careers: In-demand Jobs with attractive salaries

The development of this technology is not only transforming the tech industry but also impacting nearly every sector of the economy, including finance, education, healthcare, and even retail.

According to a survey by Google, searches for "AI-related jobs or positions" have been steadily increasing, reaching their highest level since May 2023, particularly in early 2025. This reflects a growing demand from companies and employers for highly skilled professionals in AI and technology-related fields.

At the same time, employees are becoming more aware of how AI will affect their careers. Some have switched careers entirely, moving into the tech industry, recognizing that AI-related roles often offer lucrative salaries. Others see AI as a tool that can enhance their current job performance, while some are concerned that intelligent robots and chatbots might replace their roles.

However, a 2020 report from the World Economic Forum predicted that by the end of 2025, AI could displace around 85 million traditional jobs. Yet, at the same time, it is expected to create 97 million new jobs, suggesting that employment opportunities in this field may be greater than many anticipate.