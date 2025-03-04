AI Careers: In-demand Jobs with attractive salaries

The development of this technology is not only transforming the tech industry but also impacting nearly every sector of the economy, including finance, education, healthcare, and even retail.
According to a survey by Google, searches for "AI-related jobs or positions" have been steadily increasing, reaching their highest level since May 2023, particularly in early 2025. This reflects a growing demand from companies and employers for highly skilled professionals in AI and technology-related fields.
At the same time, employees are becoming more aware of how AI will affect their careers. Some have switched careers entirely, moving into the tech industry, recognizing that AI-related roles often offer lucrative salaries. Others see AI as a tool that can enhance their current job performance, while some are concerned that intelligent robots and chatbots might replace their roles.
However, a 2020 report from the World Economic Forum predicted that by the end of 2025, AI could displace around 85 million traditional jobs. Yet, at the same time, it is expected to create 97 million new jobs, suggesting that employment opportunities in this field may be greater than many anticipate.
According to data from ZipRecruiter and Indeed, the five fastest-growing careers in the AI industry are:
Artificial Intelligence Engineer
AI engineers design, develop, and improve AI algorithms and machine learning models for various applications, such as recommendation systems, intelligent chatbots, and big data analytics.
Average salary: $106,386 per year (3,600,000 baht)
Top salary: $156,000 per year (5,400,000 baht)
Artificial Intelligence Consultant
AI consultants help businesses implement AI solutions to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve products and services. They require technical expertise and the ability to assess AI’s impact on organizations.
Average salary: $113,566 per year (3,900,000 baht)
Top salary: $144,000 per year (4,900,000 baht)
Artificial Intelligence Researcher
AI researchers work on developing new technologies and innovations applicable to business and scientific projects. Their work often involves deep learning and reinforcement learning.
Average salary: $113,102 per year (3,800,000 baht)
Top salary: $154,000 per year (5,300,000 baht)
Artificial Intelligence Trainer
AI trainers teach AI models to interpret data correctly and refine their accuracy by fixing errors and optimizing performance.
Average salary: $64,984 per year (2,230,000 baht)
Top salary: $93,500 per year (3,200,000 baht)
Artificial Intelligence Product Manager
AI product managers oversee the development and management of AI-powered products, from concept design to market launch.
Average salary: $103,178 per year (3,540,000 baht)
Top salary: $175,000 per year (6,000,000 baht)
Another advantage of these five AI-related careers is that most employers allow remote work. Additionally, three of these roles—AI Engineer, AI Consultant, and AI Researcher—were ranked among LinkedIn's "Fastest-Growing Jobs," highlighting the positions with the highest hiring growth between 2022 and 2024.
In recent years, major global companies such as Meta, Netflix, and Amazon have expanded their AI development and training teams, increasing hiring efforts. Some positions even offer salaries as high as $900,000 per year (approximately 30,870,000 baht).
Julia Pollak, Chief Economist at ZipRecruiter, noted that the AI boom is not only creating job opportunities in the tech industry but also driving employment growth in other sectors such as retail, finance, healthcare, and education.
Interestingly, the high demand for AI-related roles is not limited to engineering. The rapid rise of Generative AI has also led to new job opportunities focused on ethical oversight and technological efficiency. Emerging positions include AI Fact-Checker, Content Moderator, AI Trainer, and Compliance Manager, reflecting the expanding need for responsible AI development.
Many AI Tech Jobs No Longer Require a Degree
While some positions, such as AI Engineer, still prefer candidates with a bachelor’s degree, many companies are shifting their focus toward technical skills and work experience rather than formal education. According to ZipRecruiter, high-skilled professionals can land jobs in AI-related fields without a degree, particularly in areas like coding, software development, and technical writing.
Ryan Sutton, Technology Director at Robert Half, told CNBC Make It that the trend of skills-based hiring over degree requirements will continue in the AI job market.
"Especially in a fast-evolving industry like AI, many innovators choose to drop out of college—or skip university altogether—to work at startups or enter the field directly," Sutton explained.
He emphasized that tech companies want to hire the best talent, and they are increasingly open to candidates who demonstrate strong skills and expertise—regardless of their educational background.