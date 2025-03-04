Prasert: Call-centre scam damage falls by 20%

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong announced on Tuesday that cutting off electricity and internet access to call-centre gangs operating along the borders has reduced reported financial losses from scams by 20%.
Prasert stated that after the government implemented measures to cut electricity, oil supplies, and internet access to call-centre gangs, daily financial damage caused by online scams dropped to approximately 50 million baht.
Before the establishment of the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, police received complaints estimating scam-related losses at around 100 million baht per day. After the AOC was set up, reported losses decreased to 60–70 million baht per day.
Since early last month, the government has cut off electricity and oil supplies to five border areas in Myanmar, where call-centre gangs are believed to operate.
In addition, efforts have intensified to restrict internet access to Cambodian border regions suspected of harbouring scam operations. Mobile network operators have been instructed to lower the height of cell towers along the border to prevent signals from reaching Cambodia.
Authorities have also severed 10 unidentified broadband internet cables linking Thailand to Cambodia, as no owners came forward to claim responsibility for them.
Cables with properly registered owners have remained intact but are under strict surveillance. Prasert warned that if any licensed cables are misused by call-centre gangs, they will also be disconnected.
The crackdown on border-based call-centre gangs has made significant progress, with over 100 suspects facing arrest warrants issued on Monday.
Meanwhile, the government is pushing forward with a new executive decree requiring banks, telecom operators, and social media platforms to share responsibility for compensating scam victims.
The draft decree is currently under review by the Office of the Council of State, with finalisation expected by early this month.
Prasert stated that he will summon representatives from banks, telecom firms, and social media platforms for individual meetings to outline their new responsibilities in preventing scams and compensating victims.
He confirmed that the decree is expected to take effect by the end of this month.