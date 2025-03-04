Prasert: Call-centre scam damage falls by 20%

Internet Cables to Cambodia Disconnected

Authorities have also severed 10 unidentified broadband internet cables linking Thailand to Cambodia, as no owners came forward to claim responsibility for them.

Cables with properly registered owners have remained intact but are under strict surveillance. Prasert warned that if any licensed cables are misused by call-centre gangs, they will also be disconnected.

More Than 100 Arrest Warrants Issued

The crackdown on border-based call-centre gangs has made significant progress, with over 100 suspects facing arrest warrants issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, the government is pushing forward with a new executive decree requiring banks, telecom operators, and social media platforms to share responsibility for compensating scam victims.

New Law to Hold Banks and Telecom Operators Accountable

The draft decree is currently under review by the Office of the Council of State, with finalisation expected by early this month.

Prasert stated that he will summon representatives from banks, telecom firms, and social media platforms for individual meetings to outline their new responsibilities in preventing scams and compensating victims.

He confirmed that the decree is expected to take effect by the end of this month.

