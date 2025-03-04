Cheap trick? Couple face arrest for claiming loss of 10m baht in fire

Police announced on Tuesday that they will seek an arrest warrant against a couple who claimed that a short-circuit fire burned away 10 million baht in cash they had kept in their room.

Pol Col Pisut Chansuwan, commander of Ratanathibet Police Station, said he was gathering evidence to request an arrest warrant from the Nonthaburi Court as soon as possible.

Pisut made the announcement while leading a team of police investigators to inspect the house in Tambon Tha Sai, Muang district, Nonthaburi, for a final check before finalising the list of evidence.