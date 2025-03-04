Bangkok and beyond on alert for heavy rain and gusty winds this week

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a second warning, alerting residents in upper Thailand to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail between March 6 and 8.

The forecast states that the Lower North, Lower Northeast, Lower Central region (including Bangkok) and Lower East will experience summer storms, including thunder, strong gusts and hail, with a potential for lightning strikes.

This turbulence is attributed to a moderate high-pressure system and a cold air mass from China extending into the Northeast and the South China Sea, colliding with the existing hot or very hot conditions prevailing in upper Thailand.

The public is encouraged to monitor announcements on the TMD website (http://www.tmd.go.th) or by calling their hotline on 02 399 4012-13 and 1182 (available 24 hours).