Bangkok and beyond on alert for heavy rain and gusty winds this week

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a second warning, alerting residents in upper Thailand to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail between March 6 and 8.
The forecast states that the Lower North, Lower Northeast, Lower Central region (including Bangkok) and Lower East will experience summer storms, including thunder, strong gusts and hail, with a potential for lightning strikes.
This turbulence is attributed to a moderate high-pressure system and a cold air mass from China extending into the Northeast and the South China Sea, colliding with the existing hot or very hot conditions prevailing in upper Thailand.
The public is encouraged to monitor announcements on the TMD website (http://www.tmd.go.th) or by calling their hotline on 02 399 4012-13 and 1182 (available 24 hours).
Rainfall advisory for Bangkok
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has also issued a rainfall advisory for Bangkok and surrounding areas from March 4 to 9.
Expect hot weather with daytime haze and scattered thunderstorms affecting 10-20% of the region.
From March 7 to 9, hot weather with daytime haze will persist, but thunderstorms will increase, affecting 30-40% of the area, accompanied by strong wind gusts in some locations.
Residents are advised to report flooding to the Flood Control Centre at 0 2248 5115 (for main roads), the Bangkok Hotline at 1555 (24 hours), or via @TraffyFondue.
Safety guidelines
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued safety guidelines to prepare for expected summer storms: