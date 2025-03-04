Bangkok and beyond on alert for heavy rain and gusty winds this week

TUESDAY, MARCH 04, 2025

Meteorological department warns of severe storms from March 6 to 9, bringing strong winds, hail and lightning; residents are urged to take precautions

 

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a second warning, alerting residents in upper Thailand to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail between March 6 and 8. 

 

The forecast states that the Lower North, Lower Northeast, Lower Central region (including Bangkok) and Lower East will experience summer storms, including thunder, strong gusts and hail, with a potential for lightning strikes. 

 

This turbulence is attributed to a moderate high-pressure system and a cold air mass from China extending into the Northeast and the South China Sea, colliding with the existing hot or very hot conditions prevailing in upper Thailand. 

 

The public is encouraged to monitor announcements on the TMD website (http://www.tmd.go.th) or by calling their hotline on 02 399 4012-13 and 1182 (available 24 hours).

 

 

Bangkok and beyond on alert for heavy rain and gusty winds this week

 

Rainfall advisory for Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has also issued a rainfall advisory for Bangkok and surrounding areas from March 4 to 9. 

 

Expect hot weather with daytime haze and scattered thunderstorms affecting 10-20% of the region. Expect hot weather with daytime haze and scattered thunderstorms affecting 10-20% of the region.

 

From March 7 to 9, hot weather with daytime haze will persist, but thunderstorms will increase, affecting 30-40% of the area, accompanied by strong wind gusts in some locations.

 

Residents are advised to report flooding to the Flood Control Centre at 0 2248 5115 (for main roads), the Bangkok Hotline at 1555 (24 hours), or via @TraffyFondue.

 

 

Safety guidelines

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued safety guidelines to prepare for expected summer storms: 

  • Monitor weather forecasts and adhere to any issued warnings
  • Ensure homes are structurally sound, particularly doors, windows, and roofs
  • Secure doors and windows tightly to protect against strong winds.
  • Avoid proximity to unstable structures to prevent injury from collapses.
  • Trim potentially hazardous tree branches.
  • Report any unstable structures, particularly power poles and advertising hoardings, to the relevant authorities.
  • Implement protective measures for crops and livestock.
  • Avoid open areas, rooftops, balconies, and conductive materials to minimise the risk of lightning strikes.
  • Refrain from using communication devices and electronic equipment during thunderstorms.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy