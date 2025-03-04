Farmers rally near Government House, Demand rice price guarantee

More than 300 farmers from Phichit, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, and Ayutthaya gathered at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives on Tuesday, March 4, before marching to Makkhawan Rangsan Bridge near Government House. The group sought to present a petition to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, urging immediate action on farmers' financial hardships.
Leading the demonstration was a sound-amplifying bus, guiding the procession to its destination. Upon arrival, representatives engaged in talks with officials, demanding that a deputy prime minister receive their petition. However, as no relevant official was present, the government assigned Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, Somkid Chuakong, to accept it on her behalf.
Asst Prof Natthachalai Mayurasak, the group’s coordinator, called on the government to guarantee a rice price of 11,000 baht per ton at 15% moisture content. If legal barriers prevent direct implementation, he proposed issuing a royal decree. He also announced the submission of a petition backed by 50,000 farmer signatures.
Regarding a potential petition for the removal of Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan, Natthachalai declined to comment.
However, he stated that if the government fails to respond within seven days, the group will follow up with only its leadership. Should there be no progress, he warned that the protest could escalate, citing dissatisfaction with previous government measures, which farmers say impose impractical conditions without addressing their core concerns.