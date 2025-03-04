Farmers rally near Government House, Demand rice price guarantee

More than 300 farmers from Phichit, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, and Ayutthaya gathered at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives on Tuesday, March 4, before marching to Makkhawan Rangsan Bridge near Government House. The group sought to present a petition to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, urging immediate action on farmers' financial hardships.

Leading the demonstration was a sound-amplifying bus, guiding the procession to its destination. Upon arrival, representatives engaged in talks with officials, demanding that a deputy prime minister receive their petition. However, as no relevant official was present, the government assigned Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, Somkid Chuakong, to accept it on her behalf.