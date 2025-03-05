Nation Group wins top journalism honours

Meanwhile, Thansettakij Online was recognized for its coverage of the private hospital exodus from Thailand’s social security system, a crisis affecting 13 million insured individuals.
The Isra Amantakul Foundation and the Thai Journalists Association organized the annual awards to honour excellence in print and online journalism, including outstanding news photography. Additionally, the Environmental Journalists Club hosted its annual awards for excellence in environmental reporting.
The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Emerald Hotel, Ratchadaphisek Road, with Narinee Ruangnu, President of the Thai Journalists Association, and Pongsak Payakvichien, Chairman of the Isra Amantakul Foundation, presenting trophies and cash prizes.
This year, no entry received the top prize for Best News Reporting in Print Media. However, Krungthep Turakij won the Outstanding Award in this category for its investigative report, The Khao Kradong Saga: Reclaiming National Assets, earning a 30,000-baht prize.
In the Best Online News Reporting category, an Honorable Mention was awarded to Breaking the Deadlock: Private Hospitals Exit Social Security, Impacting 13 Million Insured, published by Thansettakij Online, with a 20,000-baht prize.
The Best Online News Photography category, now in its fifth year, received 30 submissions from 12 media organizations. An Honorable Mention went to 10-Hour Marathon Fire Still Uncontained, photographed by Kobphak Phromreka of Nation TV Online.