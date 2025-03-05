Police seek court approval for detention of 93 Thais from Poi Pet

Police on Wednesday requested the Criminal Court to approve the temporary detention of 93 Thais repatriated from Poi Pet, Cambodia, pending further investigations into their alleged voluntary involvement with Chinese call-centre gangs.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitanilabutr, Police Inspector-General and Director of the Technology Crime Suppression Centre, stated that these 93 individuals were among 119 Thais arrested by Cambodian police at the request of Thai authorities. They were repatriated following a crackdown on call-centre gangs in Poi Pet on 1 March.

Screening Identifies 100 Suspects Involved in Scams

Upon arrival in Thailand, the 119 repatriated individuals were screened through the national referral mechanism.

Authorities determined that at least 100 of them had voluntarily worked for Chinese-run call-centre scams, deceiving fellow Thais through various fraudulent schemes. Arrest warrants were issued for these 100 suspects.