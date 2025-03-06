Hot day, summer storms forecast for upper Thailand

Upper Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day on Thursday, while summer storms, gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes are likely in several areas of the Northeast and the East, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
The conditions are due to a moderate high-pressure system over Laos and Vietnam, coupled with southerly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and Gulf of Thailand.
Residents of upper Thailand were advised to beware of severe weather conditions and stay away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
Drier conditions are forecast for the South, as east and southeasterly winds weaken.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds in Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 16-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-38°C.
Northeast: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 18-26°C, maximum 33-36°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty wind mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi and Saraburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 37-40°C.
East: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 31-38°C; waves below a metre high and about a metre high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 22-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves below a metre high and about a metre high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves below a metre high and about a metre high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 34-39°C.