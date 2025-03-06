Hot day, summer storms forecast for upper Thailand

Upper Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day on Thursday, while summer storms, gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes are likely in several areas of the Northeast and the East, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

The conditions are due to a moderate high-pressure system over Laos and Vietnam, coupled with southerly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and Gulf of Thailand.

Residents of upper Thailand were advised to beware of severe weather conditions and stay away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

Drier conditions are forecast for the South, as east and southeasterly winds weaken.