Six injured in Yala bomb blast as South braces for Ramadan attacks

Six people were injured in a pipe bomb attack at a road-railway crossing in Muang district, Yala province on Wednesday evening.

CCTV footage showed two men on motorcycles throwing two pipe bombs onto Pad Rotfai Road in Sateng subdistrict as motorists were waiting for the traffic light to change. Only one of the bombs exploded.

The blast damaged a trailer truck and injured six people, who were rushed to Yala Hospital, police said.