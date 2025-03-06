Six injured in Yala bomb blast as South braces for Ramadan attacks

Six people were injured in a pipe bomb attack at a road-railway crossing in Muang district, Yala province on Wednesday evening.
CCTV footage showed two men on motorcycles throwing two pipe bombs onto Pad Rotfai Road in Sateng subdistrict as motorists were waiting for the traffic light to change. Only one of the bombs exploded.
The blast damaged a trailer truck and injured six people, who were rushed to Yala Hospital, police said.
In neighbouring Pattani province, two CCTV cameras in Sai Buri and Panare districts were destroyed by fire on Wednesday night in a suspected attempt by insurgents to mask their preparations for future attacks, a local security officer said.
Police said perpetrators set fire to tyres stacked at the base of CCTV poles at Hutakolae Intersection in Trobon, Sai Buri district, and in front of Ban Tro Hak Hospital in Ban Nam Bo, Panare district.
The security officer said the camera sabotage aligned with intelligence that the Platong insurgent group is preparing bomb attacks and ambushes in Pattani during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan (March 1-31).
Insurgents under the BRN umbrella are also expected to stage attacks across the province on or before March 13, the group’s anniversary.