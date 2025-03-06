King and Queen to Attend Royal Thai Air Force 88th Anniversary Air Show

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will attend a spectacular aerial display on March 7, commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) at Don Mueang Air Base, according to RTAF Commander Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul.

An American F-35A Lightning II fighter jet, which arrived at Wing 6 on March 5 and conducted its inaugural practice flight with a female U.S. pilot, will join aerobatic teams from China and India in this "historic" showcase scheduled for 7-8 March.