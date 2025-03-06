King and Queen to Attend Royal Thai Air Force 88th Anniversary Air Show

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will attend a spectacular aerial display on March 7, commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) at Don Mueang Air Base, according to RTAF Commander Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul.
An American F-35A Lightning II fighter jet, which arrived at Wing 6 on March 5 and conducted its inaugural practice flight with a female U.S. pilot, will join aerobatic teams from China and India in this "historic" showcase scheduled for 7-8 March.
"We have received the royal kindness of Their Majesties, who will graciously attend the air show on 7 March," said Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee, Commander of the Royal Thai Air Force on Thursday. "The Air Force will ensure the event is conducted with the utmost propriety to honour the Pilot King."
The Commander noted that air force leaders from four nations have confirmed their participation, sending aerobatic teams to perform. Additional countries wished to join, but the RTAF limited participation to minimise disruption to regular flights.
"We're implementing a logistical model similar to our Children's Day events, with scheduled openings and closings of the runway," ACM Punpakdee explained. "This will optimise our programme featuring two aerobatic teams, one demonstration squadron, and an interception flight test."
When questioned about potential diplomatic sensitivities regarding Chinese and American aircraft participating in the same event, ACM Punpakdee was diplomatic.
"Both nations will operate from Don Mueang. While we must understand international political considerations, our priority is to honour and respect all participating countries whilst ensuring security and safety," he stated.
The air show is being supported by Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) as the primary sponsor, helping to supplement the RTAF's limited budget. In addition to aerial demonstrations, visitors can explore an exhibition of military technology and tactical operations at Military Airport 2.
The Commander credited the RTAF Operations Department for coordinating the multinational event, noting that several participating nations are celebrating anniversaries of diplomatic relations with Thailand.
He emphasised that international military cooperation extends beyond tactical exercises to humanitarian priorities.
Looking ahead, the RTAF plans to establish a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Training Centre in Nam Phong District, Khon Kaen Province in 2026. The facility will focus on response capabilities for forest fires, floods, and earthquakes, with ASEAN members and allied nations invited to participate.
"When discussing humanitarian assistance, all nations speak the same language," ACM Punpakdee concluded. "This shared mission naturally leads to stronger cooperation."