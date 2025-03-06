Chiang Dao Forest closure announced to prevent wildfires

Every year, from February to May, wildfires frequently occur in the sanctuary, causing severe damage to forest resources and wildlife. These fires are often linked to illegal activities such as foraging, poaching, and uncontrolled agricultural burning near the forest, which leads to the rapid spread of wildfires.

In response, Chiang Mai province has declared all villages, subdistricts, and districts as fire management zones, enforcing strict regulations on burning under an order issued on November 29, 2019.