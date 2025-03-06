Chiang Dao Forest closure announced to prevent wildfires

Every year, from February to May, wildfires frequently occur in the sanctuary, causing severe damage to forest resources and wildlife. These fires are often linked to illegal activities such as foraging, poaching, and uncontrolled agricultural burning near the forest, which leads to the rapid spread of wildfires.
In response, Chiang Mai province has declared all villages, subdistricts, and districts as fire management zones, enforcing strict regulations on burning under an order issued on November 29, 2019.
To combat wildfires and reduce PM 2.5 pollution in line with government policy, authorities have invoked the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act to prohibit entry into Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary.
The restricted areas include Mae Na, Chiang Dao, Muang Ngai, Thung Khao Phuang, Muang Khong (Chiang Dao District), and Muang Haeng (Wiang Haeng District) in Chiang Mai.
This measure aims to safeguard the sanctuary’s ecosystem and prevent further environmental damage.