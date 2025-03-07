Thailand, Hong Kong vow to work hard on combating human trafficking

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong hosted Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung and his delegation during their official visit to Bangkok this week.
The focus of the meeting was the recent successful rescue of 48 Hong Kong nationals, who had been lured into working for fraudulent call centres in Myanmar. Thai authorities played a key role in coordinating the operation and ensuring their safe return.
Tang expressed his gratitude to Thailand for its assistance, saying: “We deeply appreciate the efforts of all Thai officials involved in ensuring our citizens’ safety.”
During the meeting, both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crimes, with Thailand proposing a joint Thai-Hong Kong working group to facilitate information sharing and financial tracking to dismantle trafficking networks. They also discussed holding future seminars to enhance law-enforcement strategies.
The Hong Kong delegation reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with Thai authorities to protect victims, disrupt criminal networks and maintain Thailand’s reputation as a safe destination.