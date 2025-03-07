Tax collections up over THB8 billion in 5 months of current fiscal year

The Revenue Department saw an uptick in collection of taxes from October 2024 to February 2025, exceeding the target by 1.1% or by 8.67 billion baht.

Total collection in the first five months of the current fiscal year was 29.21 billion baht higher at 795.33 billion baht, or up 3.8% year on year.

In February, the department collected 149.11 billion baht of revenue, 5.79 billion baht higher than during the same month last year, or up 4% year on year, department director-general Pinsai Surasawadi said on Friday.