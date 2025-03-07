Tax collections up over THB8 billion in 5 months of current fiscal year

The Revenue Department saw an uptick in collection of taxes from October 2024 to February 2025, exceeding the target by 1.1% or by 8.67 billion baht.
Total collection in the first five months of the current fiscal year was 29.21 billion baht higher at 795.33 billion baht, or up 3.8% year on year.
In February, the department collected 149.11 billion baht of revenue, 5.79 billion baht higher than during the same month last year, or up 4% year on year, department director-general Pinsai Surasawadi said on Friday.
He attributed the jump in tax collection to increasing domestic consumption, which rose 7.8% year on year during these five months and resulted in higher revenue from value-added tax (VAT).
Meanwhile, revenue from personal income tax in February rose 7.9% year on year, as the majority of people started filing their taxes last month.
"The department thanks all taxpayers who have fulfilled their civic duties,” Pinsai said. “As April 8, the final day to file personal income tax returns draws nearer, we recommend that taxpayers submit completed forms and related documents as soon as possible to avoid being fined for late submission.”