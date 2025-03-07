Unanimous decision to dismiss \'Big Joke\' from service

A disciplinary committee meeting to consider the severe punishment for Pol Gen Surachate Hakpal, former Deputy Police Chief, has resulted in a unanimous decision for his dismissal.

On Friday, March 7, Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, the most senior Deputy Police Chief, chaired the meeting, which was attended by all Deputy Police Chiefs, to discuss the severe disciplinary action against Surachate, who is widely known as "Big Joke."

Following the deliberation, the committee unanimously agreed to dismiss Surachate, and the recommendation will be forwarded to Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the current Police Chief, for his review and final decision on the dismissal order.