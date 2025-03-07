Unanimous decision to dismiss \'Big Joke\' from service

A disciplinary committee meeting to consider the severe punishment for Pol Gen Surachate Hakpal, former Deputy Police Chief, has resulted in a unanimous decision for his dismissal.
On Friday, March 7, Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, the most senior Deputy Police Chief, chaired the meeting, which was attended by all Deputy Police Chiefs, to discuss the severe disciplinary action against Surachate, who is widely known as "Big Joke."
Following the deliberation, the committee unanimously agreed to dismiss Surachate, and the recommendation will be forwarded to Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the current Police Chief, for his review and final decision on the dismissal order.
Under the National Police Act 2022, police officers found guilty of severe disciplinary violations can face two possible penalties: dismissal or removal from office. However, the Police Chief cannot impose these penalties without first convening a committee to assess the situation. This committee, composed of all Deputy Police Chiefs, evaluates the severity of the offense and advises whether dismissal or removal is warranted.
After the evaluation, the committee submits its recommendation to the Police Chief, who has the authority to issue the final order.
Surachate does have the right to appeal the decision. He may file an appeal with the Police Ethics Protection Committee. If the committee upholds the disciplinary committee's recommendation, Surachate can challenge the ruling by filing a lawsuit with the Supreme Administrative Court.
Should the court rule in favour of the Ethics Protection Committee, the disciplinary case will be finalized, and the process of considering the revocation of his police rank will proceed.
Surachate faces accusations of serious misconduct after police charged 22 individuals involved in an online gambling operation. The investigation revealed financial transactions linking multiple police officers, including Surachate, to the gambling network.
These findings formed the basis of the recommendation for his dismissal.
Additionally, the court issued an arrest warrant for Surachate on April 2, 2024.