Superintendent Jo, involved in the "black bag case," dies by suicide in prison

Pol Col Thitisan "Jo Ferrari " Utthanaphon, 43, a former superintendent of Nakhon Sawan City Police Station, who was accused of torturing a drug suspect to death by covering his head with a black plastic bag, died by suicide in prison on Friday, March 7.

The Department of Corrections issued a statement confirming that officials at Khlong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok were notified of an inmate's death at 8.50pm on March 7. The deceased was later identified as Thitisan, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and had served 3 years, 6 months, and 13 days in prison.

The prison revealed that Thitisan had pre-existing health conditions, including essential tremor, dyslipidemia, and an anxiety disorder for which he had been receiving continuous treatment and medication. His most recent consultation with a psychiatrist was on February 18. He exhibited paranoid behavior, fearing that other inmates might harm him.

As a former police officer, the prison had granted his request to be held separately from other inmates for safety reasons.

On the day of his suicide, his wife visited him around noon.

At 8.25pm, prison staff went to deliver his prescribed medication and found him dead, having hanged himself with a towel tied to the door of his cell.