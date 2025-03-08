Russian tourist hurt fending off three attackers of women in Phuket

A 44-year-old Russian tourist suffered injuries to his face as he fought three attackers who allegedly tried to rape two Finnish women in a hotel in Patong subdistrict, Phuket province, during the wee hours of Saturday, police said.
The injured tourist, identified as Aleksandr Belinskii, was sent to Patong Hospital from the hotel on Rat Uthit 200 Years Road to treat his wounds and is in stable condition, an official of the Patong Police Station said.
Two women of Finnish nationality told the police they were in their room at the hotel when three men, also foreigners, barged in and tried to rape them.
Belinskii, who happened to be walking past their room, saw the incident and tried to stop the men, who then turned to attack him instead before fleeing the scene, the women said.
Police said they were reviewing footage from the hotel’s security cameras to identify and track down the attackers.