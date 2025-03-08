Shuts down 4 factories for pollution turning salt fields black

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan revealed that the ministry has deployed an inspection team to investigate waste and scrap material management in Na Khok Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Sakhon Province.
This follows complaints regarding pollution impacts caused by four recycling companies operating in the area.
The pollution has reportedly turned local salt fields—an essential livelihood for the community—black, resulting in damaged production. The suspected cause is heavy metal smelting by recycling plants, leading to soot, airborne particles, and wastewater contamination seeping into the salt fields.
Additionally, residents have reported foul odors, particularly at night when smelting furnaces are in operation.
Among the four companies, one had previously been ordered to suspend operations temporarily under a warrant issued by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court.
Initial reports indicate that all four factories failed to fully comply with legal requirements, such as obtaining proper permits for removing waste and scrap materials from their premises and notifying authorities about transportation activities. As a result, strict legal action will be taken against all violations.
Furthermore, the ministry is considering issuing or revising relevant regulations to better control pollution from recycling and dismantling facilities, as well as hazardous and electronic waste disposal operations. The goal is to prevent environmental harm, protect nearby communities, and establish guidelines that contribute to the country’s economic development.
Minister further stated that the Ministry has received strong cooperation from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division in inspecting the four factories, namely:
Zheng Qiu (Thailand) Co., Ltd. was found to have additional violations, including operating an unauthorized factory type and improperly disposing of industrial waste (plastic scraps) and wastewater on adjacent land without permission.
Kijrungrueang Thavorn Co., Ltd. was found to have unsafe factory conditions, improper machinery installations, and illegal industrial waste burial.
Amporn Prasert Co., Ltd. was discovered to have illegally buried approximately 35,000 tons of suspected aluminum dross within its premises.
Vichanee smeltery was found to have illegally buried approximately 30 tons of suspected aluminum dross on-site.
The inspection found that all four factories had violated regulations. As a result, the Samut Sakhon Provincial Industry Office has ordered them to cease operations and implement corrective measures within 60 days, with no extensions allowed.
The required improvements focus on environmental compliance, air pollution control, and wastewater management.
If the factories fail to comply, continue illegal operations, or do not complete the required improvements within the deadline, stricter enforcement measures and legal action will be taken.
“Initially, we have seized over 35,000 tons of suspected aluminum dross for scientific analysis. If confirmed as aluminum dross, legal action will be taken for illegal possession of hazardous substances. The penalty includes up to two years of imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both. Additionally, the hazardous waste must be disposed of properly in accordance with legal and environmental safety standards, alongside further legal proceedings,” said Akanat.