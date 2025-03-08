Shuts down 4 factories for pollution turning salt fields black

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan revealed that the ministry has deployed an inspection team to investigate waste and scrap material management in Na Khok Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Sakhon Province.

This follows complaints regarding pollution impacts caused by four recycling companies operating in the area.

The pollution has reportedly turned local salt fields—an essential livelihood for the community—black, resulting in damaged production. The suspected cause is heavy metal smelting by recycling plants, leading to soot, airborne particles, and wastewater contamination seeping into the salt fields.

Additionally, residents have reported foul odors, particularly at night when smelting furnaces are in operation.

Among the four companies, one had previously been ordered to suspend operations temporarily under a warrant issued by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court.

Initial reports indicate that all four factories failed to fully comply with legal requirements, such as obtaining proper permits for removing waste and scrap materials from their premises and notifying authorities about transportation activities. As a result, strict legal action will be taken against all violations.