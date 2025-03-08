THAI cancels, adjusts flights to Frankfurt because of strike

National flag carrier Thai Airways International (THAI) announced on Saturday the cancellation and rescheduling of flights because of an airport strike in Germany.
Flight TG920 (Bangkok-Frankfurt) on Sunday and Flight TG921 (Frankfurt-Bangkok) on Monday will be cancelled.
Meanwhile, Flight TG922 (Bangkok-Frankfurt) on Monday will be rescheduled to 00.45am on Tuesday, and will arrive in Frankfurt at 07.10am (local time).
Flight TG923 (Frankfurt-Bangkok) on Monday will also be rescheduled to 3.15pm on Tuesday, and will arrive in Bangkok at 07.55am+1 (local time).
For alternative travel arrangements, please contact a travel agent or THAI Contact Centre at +662-356-1111 or e-mail: [email protected].
More than 3,400 flights affecting half a million passengers are cancelled for March 10, when most German airports will be effectively closed, and 23,000 ground handling employees will be on strike, LoyaltyLobby reported.
The travel platform said that Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hannover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin and Leipzig-Halle are all affected. Airports advise passengers not to turn up at these airports on the strike date, it added.