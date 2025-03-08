THAI cancels, adjusts flights to Frankfurt because of strike

National flag carrier Thai Airways International (THAI) announced on Saturday the cancellation and rescheduling of flights because of an airport strike in Germany.

Flight TG920 (Bangkok-Frankfurt) on Sunday and Flight TG921 (Frankfurt-Bangkok) on Monday will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, Flight TG922 (Bangkok-Frankfurt) on Monday will be rescheduled to 00.45am on Tuesday, and will arrive in Frankfurt at 07.10am (local time).

Flight TG923 (Frankfurt-Bangkok) on Monday will also be rescheduled to 3.15pm on Tuesday, and will arrive in Bangkok at 07.55am+1 (local time).