Four Chinese nationals nabbed for allegedly running gambling websites

Investigators confiscated the suspects’ four computers and eight mobile phones. They learned that the suspects had been working as administrators and programmers for several gambling websites of the same network.

One of the suspects allegedly confessed to earning around 1.6 million baht per month working as a Web administrator, and about 1 million baht per program they wrote for customers in China.

They received orders from the owner of the websites who goes by the name of “Michael” and lives in China, police said.

The suspects were brought to Chok Chai Police Station to be charged and enter legal procedures, while investigators will check the evidence to track down the owner and other accomplices.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phuek-am, chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, said the operation was part of the Royal Thai Police crackdown on foreigners who entered Thailand illegally or have been using the kingdom as base for illegal activities, especially those backed by transnational crime organisations.