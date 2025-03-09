Upper Thailand to see less rain, South forecasted for heavy rains

Today’s weather forecast

Bangkok and its surrounding areas: isolated rainfall; minimum temperature 23-25°C; maximum 31-34°C.

North: thundershowers in 20% of the area, mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phichit; minimum 17-23°C; maximum 31-37°C.

Northeast: rain in 20% of the area, mostly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; minimum 17-20°C; maximum 26-32°C.

Central: thundershowers in 10% of the area, mostly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 21-24°C; maximum 29-34°C.

East: thundershowers in 10% of the area, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 22-25°C; maximum 30-33°C.

South (East coast): thundershowers in 40% of the area and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C; maximum 31-35°C.

South (West coast): Hot weather during the day with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Ranong, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-27°C; maximum 33-36°C.