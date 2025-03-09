Upper Thailand to see less rain, South forecasted for heavy rains

Easterly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture from the South China Sea and Gulf of Thailand to the northern region, leading to a reduction in rainfall and an increase in temperatures.
The department has advised people in upper Thailand to stay cautious and take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.
The South will experience thundershowers and isolated heavy rains, driven by winds in the Gulf of Thailand. Wave heights are expected to reach 1-2 metres, with even higher waves during thundershowers.
The department urged people in the South to sail with caution and avoid areas experiencing thundershowers.
Today’s weather forecast
Bangkok and its surrounding areas: isolated rainfall; minimum temperature 23-25°C; maximum 31-34°C.
North: thundershowers in 20% of the area, mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phichit; minimum 17-23°C; maximum 31-37°C.
Northeast: rain in 20% of the area, mostly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; minimum 17-20°C; maximum 26-32°C.
Central: thundershowers in 10% of the area, mostly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 21-24°C; maximum 29-34°C.
East: thundershowers in 10% of the area, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 22-25°C; maximum 30-33°C.
South (East coast): thundershowers in 40% of the area and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C; maximum 31-35°C.
South (West coast): Hot weather during the day with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Ranong, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-27°C; maximum 33-36°C.