PTT-chartered tanker among first through Hormuz after truce

A tanker chartered by Thailand’s PTT was among the first fully laden supertankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after the US-Iran ceasefire, in an early sign that oil movements through one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints may be starting to resume.

Shipping data showed the Serifos was one of three loaded very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, that exited the Gulf on Saturday (April 11), in what appeared to be the first such outbound crossings since the truce.

Thai-linked cargo among first to move

Reuters, citing London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Kpler data, reported that the Liberia-flagged Serifos is chartered by PTT and was carrying crude loaded from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in early March.

The vessel is expected to arrive at Malaysia’s Malacca port on April 21. The other two tankers in the first outbound group were the China-flagged Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai. Each of the three vessels can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil.