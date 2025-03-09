Three foreign tourists arrested for assaulting Russian man in Phuket

Patong police found out later that the suspects stayed in a nearby hotel. They were identified as Germany nationals Aksu Cemre Can, 30, and Aksu Ali Cem, 22, and Turkish national Yanyana Salman, 23.

The suspects said that they only wanted to send the Finnish women to their hotel room after hanging out at an entertainment venue.

They said a Russian man came on the scene and claimed he was the Finnish woman’s boyfriend, resulting in an argument and physical assault.

The three suspects were taken to Patong Police Station for the legal process.