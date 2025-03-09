Three foreign tourists arrested for assaulting Russian man in Phuket

The injured tourist, identified as Aleksandr Belinskii, suffered injuries to his face as he fought the three attackers who had allegedly tried to rape two Finnish women during the wee hours of Saturday.
The Finnish women told the police that they were in their room at the hotel when three men, also foreigners, barged in and tried to rape them.
Belinskii, who happened to be walking past their room, reportedly saw the incident and tried to stop the men, who then turned to attack him instead before fleeing the scene, the women said.
Patong police found out later that the suspects stayed in a nearby hotel. They were identified as Germany nationals Aksu Cemre Can, 30, and Aksu Ali Cem, 22, and Turkish national Yanyana Salman, 23.
The suspects said that they only wanted to send the Finnish women to their hotel room after hanging out at an entertainment venue.
They said a Russian man came on the scene and claimed he was the Finnish woman’s boyfriend, resulting in an argument and physical assault.
The three suspects were taken to Patong Police Station for the legal process.