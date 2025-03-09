PM orders tighter security following fatal bomb attacks in deep South

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Sunday that security forces might be increased in the deep South following fatal insurgent attacks on Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters upon her return from a trip to Germany from 3 to 8 March, the prime minister said that night-shift security forces should be reinforced. However, she added that she would first need to consult with the relevant security agencies.

“The number of security forces will definitely have to be increased,” Paetongtarn stated.

She explained that such attacks negatively impact public morale, making it essential to tighten security.