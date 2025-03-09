Guards linked to apparent suicide of ex-cop to face prosecution

Thitisan “Jo Ferrari” Utthanaphon, 43, a former superintendent of Nakhon Sawan City Police Station who tortured a suspect to death in 2021, died by suicide while being held in isolation in Khlong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on Friday.

However, relatives have doubts over Thitisan’s reported suicide, saying he had filed complaints that he had been attacked by a guard and had a fight with a prisoner.

Nation TV previously revealed a forensic medical examination report on Thitisan dated January 23. Part of the report said the former police officer had been physically assaulted, with wounds on the left rib and under the left breast due to impact of blunt object.