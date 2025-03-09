Army chief orders heightened security as southern army holds urgent meeting

The army commander-in-chief has ordered the southern army to strengthen security measures, while the southern army chief held an urgent meeting in response to insurgent attacks in Narathiwat on Saturday night.
Fourth Army Area Commander Lt-Gen Phaisal Noosang convened an emergency meeting with Narathiwat Governor Trakul Totham and the Provincial Police Bureau 9 in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district on Sunday. The attacks claimed three lives and left several others injured.
Security Measures Intensified
Other security agencies present at the meeting included commanders from the 33rd Navy Marine Taskforce, police and army units, and district officials. The discussions focused on enhancing security protocols.
Phaisal instructed security forces to reinforce protection at government offices amid fears of further insurgent attacks.
The attacks took place on Saturday night despite the Thai government’s earlier appeal to the BRN insurgent group to refrain from violence during the holy month of Ramadan as a goodwill gesture, demonstrating their willingness to engage in peace talks.
During the meeting, security agencies were directed to seek cooperation from local residents in monitoring potential threats. Citizens were urged to report any suspicious activities to authorities immediately.
Phaisal and the Narathiwat governor also visited the attack sites to assess the situation firsthand.
The southern army chief revealed that authorities had identified the owner of a vehicle used in one of the bomb attacks, which had been purchased outside Narathiwat.
Despite the attacks, life in Sungai Kolok continued as normal, with vendors operating as usual in local markets.
Later, the Fourth Army chief visited the nine injured victims at Sungai Kolok Hospital and an additional injured victim at Songkhla Hospital.
Meanwhile, army spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree stated that army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk expressed deep sorrow over the casualties and extended condolences to the victims' families.
Winthai added that the army chief ordered the Forward Command of the Fourth Army Area to closely monitor the situation and increase security at vulnerable locations.
The spokesman reiterated that the government had sought a peaceful Ramadan, allowing Muslim communities to observe the holy month without disruption. However, he noted that the BRN group had not cooperated and continued violent attacks, disregarding the wishes of local residents for peace.