Army chief orders heightened security as southern army holds urgent meeting

The army commander-in-chief has ordered the southern army to strengthen security measures, while the southern army chief held an urgent meeting in response to insurgent attacks in Narathiwat on Saturday night.

Fourth Army Area Commander Lt-Gen Phaisal Noosang convened an emergency meeting with Narathiwat Governor Trakul Totham and the Provincial Police Bureau 9 in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district on Sunday. The attacks claimed three lives and left several others injured.

Security Measures Intensified

Other security agencies present at the meeting included commanders from the 33rd Navy Marine Taskforce, police and army units, and district officials. The discussions focused on enhancing security protocols.