Bangkok hits 38°C, Meteorological Dept. forecasts storms in 15 provinces

Meanwhile, moderate easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, leading to heavy rainfall in some southern areas. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are moderate at 1-2 metres, while the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea see waves around 1 metre. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners in affected areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Weather Forecast for Thailand

From 6pm on Monday (March 10) to 6pm on Tuesday (March 11)

Bangkok and Vicinity

Hot during the day

Temperature: Low 24-26°C, High 36-38°C

Wind: East, 10-20 km/h

Northern Region

10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet

Temperature: Low 20-23°C, High 33-39°C

Wind: Southwesterly, 5-15 km/h

Northeastern Region

Partly cloudy with isolated light rain, mostly in the southern areas

Temperature: Low 19-22°C, High 34-37°C

Wind: East, 10-20 km/h