Bangkok hits 38°C, Meteorological Dept. forecasts storms in 15 provinces

24-Hour Weather Forecast
In the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand will rise, bringing hot conditions during the day with isolated light rain. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.
A moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass over the Northeast and the South China Sea is weakening, causing easterly and southeasterly winds carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to weaken over upper Thailand.
Meanwhile, moderate easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, leading to heavy rainfall in some southern areas. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are moderate at 1-2 metres, while the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea see waves around 1 metre. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners in affected areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.
From 6pm on Monday (March 10) to 6pm on Tuesday (March 11)
Bangkok and Vicinity
Hot during the day
Temperature: Low 24-26°C, High 36-38°C
Wind: East, 10-20 km/h
Northern Region
10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet
Temperature: Low 20-23°C, High 33-39°C
Wind: Southwesterly, 5-15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Partly cloudy with isolated light rain, mostly in the southern areas
Temperature: Low 19-22°C, High 34-37°C
Wind: East, 10-20 km/h
Central Region
Hot during the day with isolated light rain, mainly in the southern areas
Temperature: Low 23-24°C, High 35-38°C
Wind: Southeast, 10-20 km/h
Southern Region (East Coast)
Thunderstorms in 40 % of the area with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat.
Temperature: Low 23-25°C, High 30-33°C
Winds & Seas: From Surat Thani northward: Easterly winds 15-30 km/h, waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Southeasterly winds 15-35 km/h, waves 1-2 metres, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 30 % of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun.
Temperature: Low 23-26°C, High 32-35°C
Wind: Easterly winds 15-35 km/h.
Seas: Waves around 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.