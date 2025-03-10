Chinese dine-and-dash gang hits Chonburi restaurants

Yuthanan Panphrom, the restaurant owner, recounted the incident to the press, explaining that four Chinese men orchestrated the scheme on Saturday evening. The first three arrived at the restaurant around 7.30pm, followed by a fourth man who joined them 30 minutes later in a white car. The group enjoyed their meal until 8.27pm before making their escape.

The restaurant staff presented the bill for 1,082 baht, but the group crumpled it up and dropped it under the table while the staff were occupied, he explained. Despite being reminded to settle their payment, the men reassured the staff that they would pay later—only to flee the restaurant moments later in their vehicle.