Chief guard suspended as Tawee vows fair probe into ex-cop’s death

Justice Minister Promises Transparency

Thitisan’s sister, Thananya Utthanaphon, met Tawee at the Justice Ministry on Monday morning to demand the truth about her brother’s death.

Following the meeting, Tawee assured the public that the investigative panel under his ministry would work swiftly to uncover the facts.

Tawee also clarified earlier reports, stating that Thitisan had not been placed in an isolated detention cell. Instead, he had requested a separate bedroom due to safety concerns, which was granted. While he slept alone at night, the room could accommodate up to five inmates. During the day, he interacted with other prisoners in the zone.

Medical Report Clarifications

Tawee admitted to previously making an incorrect statement about Thitisan’s mental health. He initially claimed that Thitisan had a mental disorder but later clarified that he had only suffered from anxiety. The mistake, he said, was due to confusion over a medical report.

Autopsy and Investigation Progress

Tawee stated that the investigative panel observed the postmortem process at the Central Institute of Forensic Science on Sunday. However, he has yet to receive an official report on the autopsy results.

The institute has so far concluded that all evidence suggests Thitisan took his own life. However, reports indicate that his family does not believe the Corrections Department’s announcement regarding the circumstances of his death.

Authorities to Review CCTV Footage

Tawee vowed that the investigative panel— which includes police representatives— would uncover the truth. He emphasised that the prison could not obstruct the investigation, and if any prison guards were found guilty of using violence or torture, they would face both criminal and disciplinary actions.

The criminal investigation will continue, based on forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and witness testimonies. Tawee also confirmed that the Corrections Department must provide unedited security camera footage from Zone 7 for review by the police and the investigative panel.

