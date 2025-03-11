Police chief signs order to dismiss ‘Big Joke’ from police service

National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet on Tuesday signed an order to dismiss former deputy police commissioner-general Surachate Hakparn from the police service with immediate effect.
Kitrat, the police commissioner-general, issued the dismissal order following a disciplinary committee’s decision on 7 March, chaired by deputy police commissioner-general Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong. The committee voted to impose dismissal as a penalty for Surachate’s serious disciplinary breach.
As a result of his dismissal, Surachate, widely known as ‘Big Joke’, will not be entitled to a pension.
Surachate was accused of serious misconduct after police charged 22 individuals linked to an online gambling operation. The investigation uncovered financial transactions implicating multiple police officers, including Surachate, in the gambling network. These findings led to the recommendation for his dismissal.
Additionally, the court issued an arrest warrant for Surachate on 2 April 2024.
Surachate has the right to appeal the dismissal order with the Police Ethics Protection Committee within 30 days. The committee must deliver a decision within 120 days, though it may extend deliberations twice, each for 60 days.
The Supreme Administrative Court's decision will be final and may take one to two years. If the court upholds the dismissal, Surachate will lose his police rank and must return all royal decorations he received as a senior officer.