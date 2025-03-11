Police chief signs order to dismiss ‘Big Joke’ from police service

National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet on Tuesday signed an order to dismiss former deputy police commissioner-general Surachate Hakparn from the police service with immediate effect.

Kitrat, the police commissioner-general, issued the dismissal order following a disciplinary committee’s decision on 7 March, chaired by deputy police commissioner-general Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong. The committee voted to impose dismissal as a penalty for Surachate’s serious disciplinary breach.

As a result of his dismissal, Surachate, widely known as ‘Big Joke’, will not be entitled to a pension.