Hot day and isolated thundershowers forecast for upper Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will experience hot weather during the day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.
These conditions are due to the confluence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country, the department said, while urging people in affected areas to take care of their health from the heat.
Meanwhile, the moderate easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea are weakening but will still bring thunderstorms to the South.
Waves in the lower Gulf are above 2 metres high in thundershowers, the department said, while urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Tak, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 35-37°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi and Saraburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves below a metre high and about a metre high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves below a metre high and about a metre high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 35-37°C.