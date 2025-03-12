Hot day and isolated thundershowers forecast for upper Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will experience hot weather during the day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.

These conditions are due to the confluence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country, the department said, while urging people in affected areas to take care of their health from the heat.

Meanwhile, the moderate easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea are weakening but will still bring thunderstorms to the South.

Waves in the lower Gulf are above 2 metres high in thundershowers, the department said, while urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.