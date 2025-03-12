No re-entry fee for migrant workers from April 1 to May 15

Migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar who plan to return home during Songkran holidays or at any time between April 1 and May 15 will not need a re-entry permit, the Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Songkran or Thailand’s traditional New Year is celebrated from April 13 to 15 every year. The festivities are also celebrated in several neighbouring countries but in a slightly different format.

The waiving of the re-entry permit aims to make travel easier for workers from neighbouring countries and to reduce their expenses during the festive season, said Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

"Migrant workers are important to the Thai economy. This waiver is considered an appropriate gift, allowing them to return to work in Thailand with better morale,” he said.