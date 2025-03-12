Sports minister ready for probe against ex-football chief Somyot

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said he would be ready to look into fraud allegations against the former president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), Pol General Somyot Poompunmuang.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sorawong said that he had talked to the current FAT chief, Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam, and personally backed her after an adverse court verdict against the national football body.

Nualphan on Wednesday said that she would take legal action against Somyot for ending the association’s contract with Siam Sport Syndicate Plc, which held the rights to broadcast major football tournaments organised by the FAT, without the company's consent in 2016. She claimed this decision, which was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, had saddled the association with a huge amount of debt.

Somyot, also a former police chief, had argued that the contract was unjust and did not benefit the association, and therefore he had terminated it. Siam Sport was sued for retaining all the benefits solely for itself.

The firm countersued the FAT and 20 other individuals for copyright and contract violations.

On March 6, the Supreme Court ordered the association to pay 360 million baht, including interest, as damages to Siam Sport for "unfair termination” of its privileges and TV rights contract.