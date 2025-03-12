Sports minister ready for probe against ex-football chief Somyot

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said he would be ready to look into fraud allegations against the former president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), Pol General Somyot Poompunmuang.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sorawong said that he had talked to the current FAT chief, Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam, and personally backed her after an adverse court verdict against the national football body.
Nualphan on Wednesday said that she would take legal action against Somyot for ending the association’s contract with Siam Sport Syndicate Plc, which held the rights to broadcast major football tournaments organised by the FAT, without the company's consent in 2016. She claimed this decision, which was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, had saddled the association with a huge amount of debt.
Somyot, also a former police chief, had argued that the contract was unjust and did not benefit the association, and therefore he had terminated it. Siam Sport was sued for retaining all the benefits solely for itself.
The firm countersued the FAT and 20 other individuals for copyright and contract violations.
On March 6, the Supreme Court ordered the association to pay 360 million baht, including interest, as damages to Siam Sport for "unfair termination” of its privileges and TV rights contract.
Nualphan, in tears, said during the announcement that Somyot’s decision had resulted in a massive financial burden for the FAT during her time in office.
Sorawong said the ministry and the government are ready to support the FAT in their capacity, as the ruling said the damages had to be paid by the FAT.
Asked by the media about speculation that Somyot might have engaged in illegal businesses like money laundering, during his time in office, the minister said he is ready to immediately set up a committee to look into the matter if any petitions are filed to him.
“The ruling turned out this way that the one who must be held responsible is the association. However, if there are complaints about corruption, we are ready to set up a committee to investigate immediately,” Sorawong said.
"However, at this time, there is no complaint from the association or any athletes, so the ministry cannot investigate by itself,” he said.
He said he was also informed of irregularities when Somyot was football chief.
Somyot had served as the head of the national association for two terms spanning eight years and had terminated the Siam Sport contract in 2016.