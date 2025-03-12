Fire at Ramathibodi Hospital possibly caused by electrical issue

Forensic police have investigated the fire, which started on the 2nd floor of the hospital's 9-story main building, near the blood testing room and refrigeration unit. The fire spread to desks and documents, causing a power cut. Firefighters took over 20 minutes to control the blaze yesterday evening.

Initial findings point to an electrical issue as the cause, with CCTV footage showing sparks before the fire broke out.

Dr Arthit Angkanon, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, explained that the building where the fire occurred is 60 years old. The fire originated in the radiology office, which stores old X-ray films, located near the blood bank and pathology lab. Smoke spread to the 3rd and 4th floors, where many patients were located. The smoke dispersed throughout the building, prompting the safe evacuation of 500 patients. Firefighters took an hour to control the blaze.

As a result, the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors, including the pathology, radiology, delivery, and surgery rooms, will be temporarily closed, limiting patient services until normal operations resume. While this may cause some inconvenience, fortunately, no one was injured except for a hospital staff member who was hurt while assisting patients and inhaling smoke. There was no radiation leak.