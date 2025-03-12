SSO ex-chief affirms legality of controversial firm acquisition

The acquisition of a debt-ridden firm by the Social Security Office (SSO) in 2022 was as per the law, Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, the former SSO secretary-general, confirmed with a nod on Wednesday.
The issue was raised on Tuesday by People’s Party MPs Rukchanok Srinork and Sahassawat Kumkong, who alleged that the office had purchased a heavily indebted company at nearly 7 billion baht, purportedly to gain ownership of its SKYY 9 building, valued at 3 billion baht.
The two opposition MPs questioned why the SSO chose to buy the entire company—despite its 2.08-billion-baht debt—instead of purchasing only the building.
The acquisition was approved in 2022, when Boonsong was SSO secretary-general and Suchart Chomklin was the labour minister under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration.
Boonsong is now the permanent secretary at the Labour Ministry.
Before a meeting of the National Wage Committee on Wednesday that he chairs, Boonsong was surrounded by reporters inquiring about the acquisition. He refused to comment on the issue, adding that the SSO committee would be offering the explanation.
When a reporter asked if he could confirm that the acquisition of the building was legal, Boonsong nodded.
On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he would launch a fact-finding investigation in coordination with Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn to get to the bottom of the issue.
Interior Ministry permanent secretary Ansit Samphantharat would lead the investigation to ensure impartiality, he said.