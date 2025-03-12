SSO ex-chief affirms legality of controversial firm acquisition

The acquisition of a debt-ridden firm by the Social Security Office (SSO) in 2022 was as per the law, Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, the former SSO secretary-general, confirmed with a nod on Wednesday.

The issue was raised on Tuesday by People’s Party MPs Rukchanok Srinork and Sahassawat Kumkong, who alleged that the office had purchased a heavily indebted company at nearly 7 billion baht, purportedly to gain ownership of its SKYY 9 building, valued at 3 billion baht.

The two opposition MPs questioned why the SSO chose to buy the entire company—despite its 2.08-billion-baht debt—instead of purchasing only the building.

The acquisition was approved in 2022, when Boonsong was SSO secretary-general and Suchart Chomklin was the labour minister under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration.

Boonsong is now the permanent secretary at the Labour Ministry.