Hot day with isolated thundershowers for most of Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will experience hot weather during the day with isolated thundershowers, gusty winds and hail in some areas on Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.
These conditions are due to the confluence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country, the department said, while urging people in affected areas to take care of their health due to changing weather and keep away large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea bring thundershowers to the South. Waves in the Gulf are likely above 2 metres high in thundershowers, the department said, while urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 18-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day with scattered thundershowers, gusty winds and hail mostly in Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 21-26°C, maximum 35-37°C.
Central: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves below a metre high and about a metre high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Yala; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 33-37°C.