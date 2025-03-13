Hot day with isolated thundershowers for most of Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will experience hot weather during the day with isolated thundershowers, gusty winds and hail in some areas on Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.

These conditions are due to the confluence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country, the department said, while urging people in affected areas to take care of their health due to changing weather and keep away large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea bring thundershowers to the South. Waves in the Gulf are likely above 2 metres high in thundershowers, the department said, while urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

