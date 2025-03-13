Woman busted with 10-million-baht worth of e-cigarettes

Officers of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old Thai woman at a condominium in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area for allegedly possessing and selling e-cigarettes and e-liquid worth over 10 million baht.

Investigators launched a sting operation after learning that the Facebook page “relx M2M Thailand” was selling e-cigarettes and supplies to online customers, CPPD chief Pol Maj General Pattanasak Bupphasuwan said on Wednesday.

After making a purchase at a rendezvous point, undercover police followed the seller to a condo in Soi Lat Phrao 101 and arrested Chayanit (last name withheld), 29, who admitted to owning the condo unit.

In the room, officers found over 40,000 items of e-cigarettes and e-liquid, with an estimated value of over 10 million baht, Pattanasak said.

The suspect reportedly told police she was working for a Chinese employer, who was paying her 200,000 baht a month in exchange for storing and selling e-cigarettes and related supplies that he provided.

Chayanit was charged with possessing and selling illegal items under the Consumer Protection Act of 1979 and will face further legal proceedings.