Woman busted with 10-million-baht worth of e-cigarettes

Officers of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old Thai woman at a condominium in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area for allegedly possessing and selling e-cigarettes and e-liquid worth over 10 million baht.
Investigators launched a sting operation after learning that the Facebook page “relx M2M Thailand” was selling e-cigarettes and supplies to online customers, CPPD chief Pol Maj General Pattanasak Bupphasuwan said on Wednesday.
After making a purchase at a rendezvous point, undercover police followed the seller to a condo in Soi Lat Phrao 101 and arrested Chayanit (last name withheld), 29, who admitted to owning the condo unit.
In the room, officers found over 40,000 items of e-cigarettes and e-liquid, with an estimated value of over 10 million baht, Pattanasak said.
The suspect reportedly told police she was working for a Chinese employer, who was paying her 200,000 baht a month in exchange for storing and selling e-cigarettes and related supplies that he provided.
Chayanit was charged with possessing and selling illegal items under the Consumer Protection Act of 1979 and will face further legal proceedings.
The Royal Thai Police outlined the following penalties for individuals involved in the sale, import, or storage of e-cigarette products: