Dangerous chemicals found hidden in Ayutthaya communities

At the warehouse, which was rented by Qianxun Zhao, an executive of the firm, authorities found 1,794 bags of hazardous chemicals, including sodium sulphide, sodium hydroxide, polyferric sulphate, citric acid, aluminium chloride, and sodium chloride.

Thitipas said the bags bore Customs Department stamps, indicating that they had been seized as dangerous chemicals imported without permission.

The warehouse raid also uncovered several other hazardous chemicals that cannot be possessed without authorisation from the Industrial Works Department, including:

101 containers (25 litres each) of hydrogen peroxide

183 bags (25 kg each) of sodium hydroxide

28 bags (25 kg each) of sodium chlorate

Thitipas said authorities suspected that the chemicals found at the warehouse were linked to the seizure of hazardous chemicals discovered on 21 February at a warehouse in Tambon Khan Ham, Ayutthaya’s Uthai district.

Following further tip-offs from local residents, officials later discovered 144 containers (25 litres each) of dangerous chemicals at a rented house in Tambon Ban Sang.

Thitipas stated that some of the chemicals could be used as precursors for manufacturing methamphetamine.

As the Chinese firm was unable to provide the required permits for importing and storing the dangerous chemicals, its owner could face a maximum prison sentence of two and a half years and a fine of up to 250,000 baht.