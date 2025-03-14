Hot day ahead with isolated thundershowers

The upper part of Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day with isolated thunderstorms on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.

These conditions are due to the confluence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country, the department said, urging people in affected areas to take care of their health from the heat.

Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea will continue to bring thunderstorms to the South.

Waves in the Gulf are above 2 metres high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

From Sunday to Thursday (March 16-20), a rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to cover upper Thailand. Hot days with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning strikes are possible, followed by a decrease in temperature and strong winds, the department said.