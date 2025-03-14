Hot day ahead with isolated thundershowers

The upper part of Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day with isolated thunderstorms on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.
These conditions are due to the confluence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country, the department said, urging people in affected areas to take care of their health from the heat.
Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea will continue to bring thunderstorms to the South.
Waves in the Gulf are above 2 metres high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
From Sunday to Thursday (March 16-20), a rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to cover upper Thailand. Hot days with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning strikes are possible, followed by a decrease in temperature and strong winds, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thunderstorms mostly in Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 19-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-41°C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 35-37°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre high and about a metre high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-37°C.