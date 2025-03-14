British tourists arrested for hit-and-run, knife threat in Phuket

The incident occurred on March 8 in front of Patong Hospital in Phuket’s Kathu district when a white Ford Ranger pickup truck collided with a motorcycle, injuring the rider.

The victim Surasak Kongbua (38) told the press on Wednesday that he was riding his motorcycle to buy electrical repair equipment for a customer’s home.

He explained that the accident came when the truck suddenly pulled out from the hospital and crashed into him, causing his motorcycle to skid about 20 metres. He sustained minor injuries and his vehicle was damaged.