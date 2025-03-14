British tourists arrested for hit-and-run, knife threat in Phuket

The incident occurred on March 8 in front of Patong Hospital in Phuket’s Kathu district when a white Ford Ranger pickup truck collided with a motorcycle, injuring the rider.
The victim Surasak Kongbua (38) told the press on Wednesday that he was riding his motorcycle to buy electrical repair equipment for a customer’s home.
He explained that the accident came when the truck suddenly pulled out from the hospital and crashed into him, causing his motorcycle to skid about 20 metres. He sustained minor injuries and his vehicle was damaged.
Following the crash, Surasak approached the truck and asked the foreigners to wait for the police. However, the driver attempted to flee, prompting Surasak to block the truck and smash its window to stop it.
“A foreign driver got out and threatened me with a knife before getting back in and driving away,” Surasak recounted, adding that he later reported the incident to the police.
On Thursday, officers from Patong Police Station launched an investigation and arrested the three British nationals. The driver, a 26-year-old man, admitted to both hitting the motorcycle and threatening the victim with a knife.
The police charged him with reckless driving and carrying a weapon in a public area.