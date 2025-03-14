Red tide threatens marine ecosystem in Gulf of Thailand: Expert

The phenomenon, caused by a rapid increase in certain plankton species, is commonly observed from February to April and October to December each year, said the centre director Natthawadee Bantiwiwatkul.

She warned that the plankton blooms could deplete oxygen levels in the water, posing a serious threat to marine life. The centre has urged relevant agencies to closely monitor the situation and advised tourism operators and locals to avoid water activities to prevent potential skin irritation, she said.