Agriculture dept chief faces probe over bribery accusation

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat on Friday promised an investigation into the action of Rapeepat Chansriwong, director-general of the Agriculture Department, following an allegation of bribe-taking in the testing of BY2 substance in durians for export.

Rapeepat was transferred to an inactive position at the ministry’s headquarters on Wednesday, according to an order signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary Prayoon Inskul.

The transfer came after a group of durian exporters lodged a complaint with the agriculture minister, accusing Rapeepat of taking bribes from a private company claiming to be hired by the department to test the Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) substance in durians.

The complainants said the company demanded that durian exporters transfer testing fee to its online account, even though the Agriculture Department had yet to finalise the certified service provider to perform the test.