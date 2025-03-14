Non-compliant goods worth THB17 million seized from Bangkok warehouse

More than 100,000 non-compliant electrical appliances valued at approximately 17 million baht were seized from a warehouse in Khlong Luang district of Bangkok on Friday.

Acting on a warrant issued by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court, officers from the Consumer Protection Case Division of the the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), alongside officials from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), raided the premises suspected of storing and distributing electrical tools and appliances that failed to meet mandatory TISI standards.

The operation uncovered substandard goods, including extension cords, electric pots, hair dryers, nail dryers, and various other electrical items. These products are suspected of violating the Thai Industrial Standards Act BE 2511 and the Customs Act BE 2560.

A DSI statement said the operation seized a significant quantity of potentially dangerous electrical goods that posed a risk to consumer safety, and their distribution undermined the integrity of national standards.

