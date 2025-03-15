Local administrations get green light to buy flu vaccines, PCVs

The National Vaccine Institute has approved a move to allow Provincial Administrative Organisations (PAOs) to buy influenza and pneumococcal conjugate (PCV) vaccines using procedures outlined in the Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act, in a bid to expand public access to vaccines.

PCVs protect against serious infections caused by streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, including pneumonia, meningitis, and blood infections in children.

Institute director Dr Nakorn Premsri said on Friday that last year two PAOs, in Pathum Thani and Chonburi provinces, participated in a pilot project to procure flu vaccines at 200,000 and 12,000 doses respectively. He expected that the procurement of PCVs would start this year by PAOs that are financially ready.

Nakorn said the pilot project was initiated after the National Health Security Office (NHSO) reported that it could procure only 4.5 million doses of flu vaccine because of budget limitation, while the government set a goal of vaccinating 10 million people in risky and target groups in 2024.