His Majesty grants Bt29m for Ubon Ratchathani hospital repairs

His Majesty the King has granted 29.154 million baht from his private funds for the repair of a hospital in Ubon Ratchathani that was damaged by a fire in January.

The Royal Household Bureau announced that Lord Chamberlain ACM Sathitpong Sukwimol signed a letter, dated 10 March, from the bureau to inform the chairman of the foundation of Detudom Crown Prince Hospital about His Majesty’s donation.

His Majesty’s private secretary stated in the letter that the King wished to help the hospital cover the cost of damage to medical equipment caused by the fire on 31 January.