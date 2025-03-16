Thai man arrested for allegedly supplying SIM cards to scammers

A Thai man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly selling over 200,000 SIM cards to call centre gangs in Poipet, Cambodia.

The suspect was identified as Pattharapol (surname withheld), 34.

He was arrested by local police and officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Sub-Division 3 at a roadside checkpoint in Moo 9 village, Tambon Thung Phaya, in Chachoengsao’s Sanam Chai Khet district.

Police said the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on 25 April last year.