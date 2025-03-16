Thai man arrested for allegedly supplying SIM cards to scammers

A Thai man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly selling over 200,000 SIM cards to call centre gangs in Poipet, Cambodia.
The suspect was identified as Pattharapol (surname withheld), 34.
He was arrested by local police and officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Sub-Division 3 at a roadside checkpoint in Moo 9 village, Tambon Thung Phaya, in Chachoengsao’s Sanam Chai Khet district.
Police said the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on 25 April last year.
The warrant was obtained following a crackdown on a Chinese call centre gang that had deceived a retired government official into transferring approximately 10 million baht. Arrested gang members revealed that Pattharapol had allegedly supplied them with SIM cards used to make fraudulent calls to victims.
Pattharapol was charged with engaging in transborder crimes, collaborating with others to defraud the public, impersonating another person to commit fraud, and inputting deceptive information into a computer system to cause public harm.
Police said they had been monitoring Pattharapol after receiving information that he had crossed the border from Cambodia and was heading to Bangkok.
They also discovered that he was wanted under two additional arrest warrants, dated 4 December 2024 and 30 September 2024, for allegedly opening mule bank accounts for call centre gangs.
Pattharapol admitted to police that he had sold over 200,000 SIM cards to call centre gangs in Poipet over the past year and had recruited others to sell more than 200 mule bank accounts to the gangs.