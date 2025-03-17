Bridge beam collapse blamed on human error: Department of Highways

The accident, which occurred early Saturday, claimed six lives and injured more than 20 others, sparking urgent calls for improved safety measures and stricter oversight of construction contractors.
According to Department of Highways Director-General Apirat Chaiwongnoi, the collapse was due to improper fastening of the connector between the concrete cross beam and the temporary steel frame support.
A department-appointed committee will compile an investigation report for submission to the police, leading to further inquiries to identify those responsible for the incident, he said.
Apirat also confirmed that the project's design and materials met all required specifications.
Regarding legal action against the project’s contractor, Udomsak Chiengmai, he stated that measures would be taken to suspend construction, inspect work procedures, and review safety checklists.
Lessons will be learned from this incident to enhance safety precautions, he said, adding that all construction projects on Rama II Road will be completed within the year, in line with Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit’s policy.