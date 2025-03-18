Summer storms, gusty winds and hail forecast in parts of Thailand

Summer storms, gusty winds and hail as well as lightning strikes are likely in some areas of the North, the Central region including the Bangkok metropolitan area and the upper South, while isolated rains are expected in the Northeast and the East on Tuesday.
The Thai Meteorological Department said this morning that these conditions are due to the rather strong high-pressure system from China extending to the Northeast and the South China Sea, and expected to cover the Northern, the Central and the Eastern regions on Tuesday.
The department urged people in the upper country and the upper South to beware of severe weather conditions by keeping away from large trees and unsecured structures. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are strengthening and bringing more rain and isolated heavy rain to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf should keep off thundershowers and small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail mostly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak; minimum temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.
Northeast: Hot day with strong winds and isolated rains; minimum 17-22°C, maximum 26-33°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 35-36°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.