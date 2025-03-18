Summer storms, gusty winds and hail forecast in parts of Thailand

Summer storms, gusty winds and hail as well as lightning strikes are likely in some areas of the North, the Central region including the Bangkok metropolitan area and the upper South, while isolated rains are expected in the Northeast and the East on Tuesday.

The Thai Meteorological Department said this morning that these conditions are due to the rather strong high-pressure system from China extending to the Northeast and the South China Sea, and expected to cover the Northern, the Central and the Eastern regions on Tuesday.

The department urged people in the upper country and the upper South to beware of severe weather conditions by keeping away from large trees and unsecured structures. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are strengthening and bringing more rain and isolated heavy rain to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf should keep off thundershowers and small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.