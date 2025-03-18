German expat wanted for attacking Korat dentist

A German man, still at large after allegedly attacking a dentist in Nakhon Ratchasima last November, has struck again, prompting the Korat Dentist Club to urge police to intensify efforts to arrest him.
On Tuesday, the Nakhon Ratchasima Dentist Club appealed to Korat police to locate and apprehend the German expatriate immediately. The club stated that his repeated attacks on dental clinics in Mueang district have left local dentists in fear. His identity has been withheld due to concerns about his mental health.
Following the club’s complaints, Nakhon Ratchasima police chief, Pol Maj Gen Phairoj Khunmuen, ordered Mueang district police to gather evidence and seek an arrest warrant from the Nakhon Ratchasima court as soon as possible.
The Korat Dentist Club reported that the German man first attacked a dental clinic on 30 November last year. Despite this, he remained at large until launching another attack on 13 March.
The first incident was captured on video and widely shared on Facebook. The footage shows the German man entering a dental clinic on Mittraparp Road in Tambon Jorhor, Mueang district, in the evening. He suddenly became aggressive, rushed upstairs to the dentist’s private bedroom, and punched through the plywood door to unlock it. Inside, he damaged property, assaulted the female dentist by biting her lips, and smashed her head against the wall.
The dentist has since been unable to return to work due to trauma.
On 13 March at 5:35 PM, the same man was caught on a security camera entering another dental clinic inside a shopping mall in Mueang district. He aggressively stormed into the staff rest area, shouted abusively at a female dentist, and vandalised the room. Fearing for her safety, the dentist fled to seek help.
Wiwat Chatwongwarn, a representative of the Korat Dentist Club, stated that the German man, aged 41, is married to a Thai woman and resides in Tambon Don Chompu, Nakhon Ratchasima’s None Sung district.
According to Wiwat, the suspect has previously vandalised multiple dental clinics in Mueang district and posted intimidating messages on dentists’ Facebook pages. Many local dentists are now living in fear.
Wiwat further disclosed that the man’s Thai wife, whose name has been withheld, revealed that he suffers from mental health issues and was dismissed from his job. He then moved to stay with her in Thailand. He reportedly refuses professional mental health treatment and instead uses marijuana.
The Korat Dentist Club has urged police to arrest the man promptly and ensure he receives mental health treatment before a more serious incident occurs.
A police source stated that Jorhor police station received a complaint after the first attack. However, despite issuing two summons, the suspect failed to appear for questioning. The victim of the second attack has also filed a complaint with Mueang police station.
The source added that the man has not been arrested because the affected dentists were reluctant to press charges, acknowledging his mental health condition. His Thai wife has reportedly left him and moved to Chonburi due to fear.
Meanwhile, the Thai Dental Council issued a warning on its Facebook page on Monday, advising Korat dentists to remain cautious. Similarly, Nakhon Ratchasima Police Headquarters has issued a public alert, urging residents to report any sightings of the suspect.