German expat wanted for attacking Korat dentist

Second Attack Recorded on CCTV

On 13 March at 5:35 PM, the same man was caught on a security camera entering another dental clinic inside a shopping mall in Mueang district. He aggressively stormed into the staff rest area, shouted abusively at a female dentist, and vandalised the room. Fearing for her safety, the dentist fled to seek help.

Background of the Suspect

Wiwat Chatwongwarn, a representative of the Korat Dentist Club, stated that the German man, aged 41, is married to a Thai woman and resides in Tambon Don Chompu, Nakhon Ratchasima’s None Sung district.

According to Wiwat, the suspect has previously vandalised multiple dental clinics in Mueang district and posted intimidating messages on dentists’ Facebook pages. Many local dentists are now living in fear.

Wiwat further disclosed that the man’s Thai wife, whose name has been withheld, revealed that he suffers from mental health issues and was dismissed from his job. He then moved to stay with her in Thailand. He reportedly refuses professional mental health treatment and instead uses marijuana.

Police and Public Warnings Issued

The Korat Dentist Club has urged police to arrest the man promptly and ensure he receives mental health treatment before a more serious incident occurs.

A police source stated that Jorhor police station received a complaint after the first attack. However, despite issuing two summons, the suspect failed to appear for questioning. The victim of the second attack has also filed a complaint with Mueang police station.

The source added that the man has not been arrested because the affected dentists were reluctant to press charges, acknowledging his mental health condition. His Thai wife has reportedly left him and moved to Chonburi due to fear.

Meanwhile, the Thai Dental Council issued a warning on its Facebook page on Monday, advising Korat dentists to remain cautious. Similarly, Nakhon Ratchasima Police Headquarters has issued a public alert, urging residents to report any sightings of the suspect.

