Phumtham visits Xinjiang Wednesday to visit deported Uyghurs

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and his delegation arrived in Xinjiang on Wednesday morning to assess the living conditions of 40 Uyghurs deported from Thailand late last month.
Phumtham’s delegation, which included Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, senior government officials, and reporters, arrived at Kashgar Airport in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 9:40 am local time.
The delegation was received by Xu Datong, a vice minister of public security, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.
Jirayu stated that Phumtham and his delegation began their mission by meeting with Qi Yanjun, Deputy Public Security Minister and Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese Communist Party.
During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on the actions taken by the Chinese government and the care provided for the 40 Uyghurs deported from Thailand on 27 February.
In the afternoon, the delegation will be divided into two groups, led separately by Phumtham and Tawee, to visit the Uyghurs in their homes, located about 100 kilometres from downtown Kashgar. Each group will be accompanied by a Chinese minister.
In the evening, Phumtham and his delegation will visit Id Kah Mosque, meet with Muslim communities, and hold talks with Islamic leaders in Kashgar.
Later, Phumtham and his delegation will hold a video conference with representatives of the Uyghur community. At 8 pm, they will meet and discuss with Ma Xingrui, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party and Secretary-General of the Xinjiang Communist Party.
The Chinese government will host a reception for the delegation at the Kashi Hotel before they visit Kashgar’s ancient town at 10 pm.
The deportation of the Uyghurs led to international condemnation due to concerns over their safety. However, the Thai government has insisted that it received assurances from China regarding the deportees’ safety and that Thailand would be allowed to monitor their well-being.