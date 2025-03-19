Phumtham visits Xinjiang Wednesday to visit deported Uyghurs

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and his delegation arrived in Xinjiang on Wednesday morning to assess the living conditions of 40 Uyghurs deported from Thailand late last month.

Phumtham’s delegation, which included Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, senior government officials, and reporters, arrived at Kashgar Airport in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 9:40 am local time.

The delegation was received by Xu Datong, a vice minister of public security, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.